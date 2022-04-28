Speedy goes hard for DIY market

Home improvement with Speedy tools

Speedy wants to open up its customer base from the construction trade to homeowners, hobbyists and DIYers.

The DIY push follows Speedy’s recent tie-up with retail group B&Q, opening up tool hire desks in selected stores. [See our previous report here.] Speedy has 38 concessions in B&Q stores across the country as well as 200 of its own locations.

Chief executive Russell Down said: “As homeowners continue to invest into making their dream home a reality, home improvement activity is growing. This increase in activity represents an opportunity for Speedy to lead the hire market and effectively answer the ‘why hire?’ question for DIYers and small traders. Our multi-million-pound campaign demonstrates the benefits of hire in making it easier and quicker to complete home improvement works. We’re excited to launch this campaign which re-enforces our position as the market leading brand in UK tool hire, bringing to life the incredible potential that lies with tool hire for both trade and DIY customers.”

Group marketing director Guy Maddock added: “There is a huge opportunity for our business in the DIY market. We want to connect our brand with homeowners at a scale and level of integration that no other hire company has done before. We know that tool and equipment hire can make it simpler for people across the UK to DIY, from fitting bathrooms, sanding floors and stripping walls, to landscaping gardens and digging up drives. This multi-channel campaign is designed to empower novices and experts to make every job easy, with Speedy.”

