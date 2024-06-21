Speedy Hire to supply Amey with ‘eco-products’

Speedy will provide plant and tools to Amey’s operations on a range of sector contracts including rail, highways and public estates. A significant proportion of the work will employ what Speedy calls “innovative eco-products” including hydrogen-powered generators and battery storage units from Green Power Hire.

Dan Evans, chief executive of Speedy Hire, said that winning this contract “is testament to our leadership position in our sector, along with our ability to service major customers with commercially sustainable products and services.

“Our Velocity strategy positions Speedy Hire strongly to continue to support all our customers, which we are very pleased now includes Amey”,

Amey chief executive John Faulkner said: “We are delighted to enter a new partnership with Speedy Hire as a trusted provider of the sustainable products and services we require that play an important part in meeting our sustainability targets.

“This new contract signifies a strategic alliance between Amey and Speedy Hire in our common goals to play a critical role in protecting the natural environment while accelerating the UK’s transition to net zero.”

