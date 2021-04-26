Speedy invests in Dingli lifts

Speedy has bought 90 Dingli scissors and 40 booms

Speedy Powered Access has bought 90 scissor lifts and 40 mast boom units, all battery-powered and all manufactured by Dingli.

The new scissor lifts include the JCPT0807DCS and JCPT1008DC models, which give a maximum working height of 7.8 metres and 10 metres respectively. The AMWP8100 mast boom lifts offer a working height of up to 11.2 metres.

Speedy Powered Access was launched in November 2020 following the merger of Speedy’s acquired powered access firms Lifterz, Platform Sales & Hire and Prolift.

Managing director Andy Briggs said: “We are continuing to see strong demand for our powered access equipment and this investment will provide our customers with greater availability of our core, versatile models that are supporting them in reducing their environmental impact.

“This marks the beginning of what will be another year of significant investment for our business. We have built a strong, UK-wide proposition and look forward to expanding our fleet with the assets our customers need to complete their projects safely, sustainably and efficiently.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk