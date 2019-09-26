Speller Metcalfe lands a slice of Port Loop

CGI of the canal-side development

Speller Metcalfe has been appointed to the £8.4m Phase 1b of the project, which includes the construction of 37 traditionally-built two and three storey townhouses, built across four terraces.

Port Loop is being developed by a joint venture of Urban Splash and Places for People, in collaboration with Birmingham City Council and the Canal & River Trust. The 43-acre site is surrounded by the Birmingham Old Line and Birmingham Main Line canals. Eventually, it will have 1,150 new homes.

The properties are being built over a number of phases, with the first residents having already moved into the first phase of modular homes in August.

The mews block to be built by Speller Metcalfe, known as Brick House, has been designed by Glenn Howells Architects. It will be a mix of three and four bedroom houses, each with two parking spaces and access to a large shared garden.

Speller Metcalfe pre-construction director James Speller said: “We are absolutely delighted to be involved with such an innovative and ambitious project and to be working in collaboration with Urban Splash and Places for People to create some of the most exciting new homes in Birmingham.

“Port Loop is setting the bar for what people expect from a 21st century housing development with a real focus on wellbeing and sustainability that is very much in line with Speller Metcalfe’s own forward-thinking ethos.

“Our expert Living division are delivering the properties, bringing to the project a wealth of experience in delivering high quality, award-winning homes.”

