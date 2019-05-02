Speller Metcalfe to build Gloucestershire medical centre

CGI of Bundred & Goode's design

The new facility will be built on disused industrial land on Valley Road in Cinderford to replace the town’s cramped and outdated health centre.

The existing Dockham Road centre currently houses Dockham Road Surgery and Forest Health Care, both of which will move to the new site.

The new two-storey, 1,477 m2 surgery has been designed by Midlands-based architect Bundred & Goode. It will have a central atrium with two reception areas and separate wings on either side to house each doctor’s practice. Additional consulting rooms and nurse treatment areas will allow the practices to offer a range of services. A 98-space car park will also be created on site.

The centre has been designed to be one of the first dementia-friendly surgeries in the country, with accessible signage and a layout designed to take into account the needs of people with dementia.

To generate solar energy, the entire south-facing roof will be covered in photovoltaic panels.

Speller Metcalfe starts work on site in June, on the back of a similar medical centre scheme for Assura in Kidderminster.

Joint managing director Andy Metcalfe said: “We bring to the scheme a wealth of experience in delivering first-class healthcare facilities and look forward to working once again with Assura to develop a modern, fit-for-purpose medical centre for the people of Cinderford."