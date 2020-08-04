  1. Instagram
Wed August 05 2020

St Francis plans industrial estate in Crewe

16 hours Brownfield development specialist St Francis Group has submitted a planning application to develop the former British Aerospace site at Radway Green in Crewe.

CGI of the scheme
CGI of the scheme

St Francis wants to erect 803,000 sq ft of new industrial warehouse space on the 40-acre former BAe site, which has already been demolished and cleared.

The site is owned by Tilstone Industrial, which is working with St Francis on the development of what is set to become Radway 16.

The planning application seeks detailed consent for one unit of 208,000 sq ft, one of 143,000 sq ft and outline consent for an additional 452,000 sq ft. Infrastructure improvements will include work around the sites access off Radway Green Road. 

