Stalled Midlands hospital gets £350m in rescue funding

Artist's impression of how the finished Midland Met Hospital will look

The government has announced funding of £350m to finish the construction of the Midland Metropolitan Hospital.

Allocation of the funding marks the formal sign-off by government of the Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust business case for completion of the hospital. The trust is now finalising commercial terms with its preferred bidder Balfour Beatty and expects to sign a contract for the construction work in the next few weeks.

Balfour Beatty has already worked on the project after being appointed last year for an early works package to manage the site and prevent deterioration. The main contract was then tendered in January this year.

Chancellor Sajid Javid said: “It is absolutely right that the Midland Metropolitan hospital is completed so that doctors and nurses working for our NHS across the West Midlands can deliver excellent care in brand new, state-of-the-art facilities.”

