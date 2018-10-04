Balfour Beatty picked for Midland Met hospital work

Artist's impression of how the finished Midland Met Hospital will look

Construction of the new Midland Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick was nearing completion when the main contractor Carillion filed for insolvency in January.

Initially a private finance initiative project, the Department of Health confirmed in August its support for the Trust’s strategy to finish the Midland Metropolitan Hospital with public money. A publicly financed direct contract will be let, with procurement starting in November. This is expected to be worth in the region of £300m and start next summer.

Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust is inviting any contractor interested in finding out more about what this contract involves to a meeting on site next Wednesday morning (10am 11th Oct 2018). Email mmh.projectoffice@nhs.net for details.

In the meantime, a smaller £10m+ contract is being awarded to repair weather damage that the building has suffered since January and to prepare the building for completion of construction.

Balfour Beatty has been selected as the preferred supplier for this early and enabling works contract, which is expected to take six months to complete.

Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Toby Lewis said: “We are delighted to enter this partnership with Balfour Beatty to take the important next steps in completing the Midland Met. It has been sad to see the building standing paused for the last nine months, and so it is great news that work will shortly restart. We are grateful for the considerable support that we have had locally and nationally to move forward. We are investing in our existing buildings for the interim period but there is no doubt that a new single acute and emergency hospital in Smethwick is what the local NHS needs to provide the very best care.”