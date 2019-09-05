Standard Plant buys 100 Thwaites dumpers

Lister Wilder sales manager Paul Mahoney (left) sealds the deal with Standard Plant Hire managing director Michael Fleming

The order includes front tip and power swivel models of 1-, 3-, 6- and 9-tonne size.

This purchase expands Standard Plant Hire’s dumper fleet to 250 machines and its total rental assets to more than 1,500.

Managing director Michael Fleming said: “The Standard Plant Hire procurement strategy is ‘best brand’ purchasing. This policy gives our customers the best dumper on the market and our business an asset that is easy to manage and service. Aligned to a typical three-year term of ownership, we see great residuals and a fleet that delivers the very latest dumpers to our customers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk