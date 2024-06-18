Star Platforms appoints new technical director

John Aubin joins Star from Nationwide Platforms

Aubin joins Star Platforms from Nationwide Platforms where he worked for 25 years, most recently as regional operations manager.

In his new role, Aubin will be responsible for maintaining engineering standards across the UK business, ensuring the best possible quality of equipment and safety standards for Star’s customers.

Steve Simmons, the company’s joint managing director, said: “This is an exciting appointment for Star Platforms and we are thrilled to welcome John to our team. His extensive experience, leadership and vision in engineering best practices will help us achieve our strategic goals and maintain the delivery of exceptional standards in engineering.”

Aubin said he was delighted to join the company: “Star Platforms has an outstanding track record of maintaining high standards in engineering, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s continued success.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk