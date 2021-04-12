Start date for new NMCN chief

Lee Marks

Lee Marks, group commercial director at NG Bailey, joins NMCN (formely North Midland Construction) as chief executive on 17th May 2021.

He succeeds John Homer, who was let go by the NMCN board at the end of September 2020. During the six-month interim, chairman Robert Moyle has been acting chief executive – a familiar role for him since he had previously been chief executive from 1990 until 2016.

Before joining NG Bailey, Lee Marks was a commercial director at Galliford Try. He has also previously held director roles at Laing O’Rourke and Crown House Technologies, and 20 years ago was a regional commercial manager for Balfour Beatty.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk