Stonemason sues over silica dust damage

The rise in popularity of quartz kitchen worktops has been accompanied by rising awareness of the dangers of respirable crystalline silica

Ryan Fenton, a 48-year-old father of two, worked as a stonemason for L & C Transformations Limited, trading as Granite Transformations in Ipswich between around 2016 and 2024.

He had to quits his job last year to “save his life” after being diagnosed with silicosis linked to working on engineered stone kitchen worktops

Granite Transformations made kitchen worktops from engineered stone, commonly known as quartz, which contains respirable crystalline silica, or silica dust, which is known to cause silicosis. Fenton says his job was to use an angle grinder to cut slabs, making room for sinks and hobs and so the stone could fit the dimensions of customers’ homes and businesses.

He remembers the work was “very dusty” and that the extraction systems which should have removed the dust, were “ineffective”.

Fenton also remembers that despite wearing the masks, as he was advised to by his employer, they did not prevent him breathing in silica dust. He also says that his clothes, hands, face and hair were often left coated in silica dust from the work.

In December 2022, Fenton suffered a transient ischaemic attack – what’s known as a mini stroke – and tests revealed an issue with his lungs.

Because of his role as a stonemason, Fenton was referred to specialists at the Royal Brompton Hospital, who diagnosed him with silicosis. They told him that the condition was related to his work with engineered stone.

NHS England says that the cause of silicosis is “inhaling large amounts of crystalline silica dust”. It advises that once inside the lungs, the dust causes swelling and gradually leads to areas of hardened and scarred lung tissue. It warns that lung tissue scarred in this way doesn't function properly. There is no cure for silicosis because the lung damage cannot be reversed.

Doctors at the Royal Brompton Hospital advised Fenton that he should, if possible, stop working with engineered stone to slow the progression of the disease.

Fenton says he “felt forced” to stop working as a stonemason to “save his life”. He has moved into adult social care, which has meant an annual pay cut of around £8,000.

Fenton said: "It is a massive blow that, just because my job involved cutting engineered stone worktops, I have had to give up well-paid work that I enjoyed. It is disappointing that I was allowed to work in these conditions with a product known to have the potential to be so dangerous. I am lucky that I was diagnosed early enough to give myself a better chance of avoiding developing a much worse condition, but I am very worried that others out there work in similar conditions and face the same dangers. I want to share my story because action needs to be taken to stop people working with engineered stone in these hazardous conditions. I don’t want other people to have to go through the turmoil of having to give up their job and worrying about what the future holds for them.”

In October 2024, Fenton instructed the personal injury team at law firm Leigh Day to investigate his case. In February 2025, a letter of claim was sent to L&C Transformations Limited, which, under personal injury guidelines, has three months to investigate and respond.

Leigh Day partner Ewan Tant said: “It is deeply concerning that as result of the conditions my client alleges he was subjected to whilst working with engineered stone, he has had to take the difficult decision to give up a job he enjoyed. He now faces an uncertain future because of his condition. No-one should be forced to take such decisions and face such uncertainty simply because they go to work. We remain deeply concerned that, without action being taken to address the dangers of working with engineered stone without adequate protection, more and more people will be placed in Ryan’s situation.”

As previously reported, Leigh Day has a number of clients who are stone workers diagnosed with silicosis after manufacturing quartz kitchen worktops.

In January 2024 there were no known reported cases of silicosis attributed to artificial stone. By March 2024 there were three and by August 2024 it was eight.

According to the Sunday Times, as of last week, UK doctors have seen 28 cases, of whom two have already died.

There have been calls for a ban in the UK on engineered stone worktops, which carry no risk once finished and installed. But both the Health & Safety Executive and the British Occupational Hygiene Society say that there is no reason for Britain to follow Australia’s lead in banning the material as we already have laws requiring suitable precautions to be taken – personal protective equipment (PPE) and dust suppression measures.

Amid growing pressure for action, the HSE issued new guidance in January on protecting against exposure to stone dust and respirable crystalline silica. [See previous report here.]

Granite Transformations has been asked for comment.

