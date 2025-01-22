Story targets energy sector

Alan Boyle

Story Scotland, the Scottish civil engineering division of Story Contracting, is launching a specialist energy division to focuses on delivering clean energy solutions.

The launch of Story Energy (Scotland) comes in response to the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure and energy services.

It also coincides with the opening of a new office in Perth, with another planned for Inverness in the next 12-to-18 months.

Story Energy (Scotland) is led by Alan Boyle, who joined Story Contracting as operations director in 2021 from AmcoGiffen.

“Story Scotland has a well-earned reputation as the ‘transportation contractor of choice’ in Scotland,” Boyle said. “I intend to build on this by leveraging the strength of the Story brand and our capabilities to help support Scotland reach its net-zero ambitions.”

He continued: “With a focus on safety, sustainability, and quality, we will deliver efficient, best-value solutions for our customers while developing a high-performing team that thrives in Scotland’s buoyant energy sector. My vision is to create a business that our people are proud to work for, where we leave a lasting legacy in the communities we serve. Our investment in this sector is over a 10-plus year horizon, and we are in this for the long haul. By taking a collaborative, customer-first approach and empowering our team to be the best they can be, I believe we can make this vision a reality.”

Story currently has 30 staff within the dedicated energy division and plans to add more than 100 to this team over the next five years.

It is already working on a range of projects, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), pumped hydro, ground-mounted solar PV, windfarm infrastructure and hydro maintenance.

One of Story Energy’s primary focuses will be transmission upgrades as part of Scotland’s accelerated strategic transmission investment (ASTI) programmes, working with SP Energy Networks (SPEN) and SSEN through their framework contractors. These programmes aim to decarbonise Scotland’s grid by 2030.

John MacArthur, managing director of Story Scotland, said: “Story Energy (Scotland) is open for business and ready to partner with customers and supply chain partners who share our commitment to the country’s net-zero journey. By remaining nimble and responsive to market needs, we can ensure that our energy solutions deliver both innovation and value. The work we are doing now will support the decarbonisation of Scotland’s grid and drive lasting change for the better.”

