Concessionaire Pansuevia operates the Ulm–Augsburg section of the A8 motorway. The approximately 58km-long stretch opened to traffic on schedule in September 2015 after slightly more than four years of construction.

Pansuevia had designed, financed and carried out the widening of the section to six lanes and took over the maintenance and operation of the section for a period of 30 years. Construction was carried out by a joint venture Strabag Großprojekte, Hochtief Infrastruktur and Ed Züblin.