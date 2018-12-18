Strabag wins €80m Berlin housing complex

The project involves the construction of 11 buildings with 665 residential units, a day-care centre, underground car park and outdoor facilities at Stadtquartier Südkreuz at Tempelhofer Weg in the Schöneberger Linse urban development area. Client for the project is Rondus Erste Immobilienbesitz.

More than 100 of the 665 tenant apartments in the six-to-seven-storey buildings are being built as subsidised, affordable apartments. The complex has a gross floor area of 58,800m². One of the blocks will feature 213 micro-apartments for students as well as common areas on the ground floor and basement level.

Schöneberger Linse, the area between Südkreuz station and Schöneberg station, is being developed as an urban mixed-use development. The €20m contract for the construction of an office and commercial building had already been awarded to Züblin by Rondus in the summer of 2018.

The Züblin-led construction works for the new contract are scheduled to start in late January 2019 and will take approximately 21 months.