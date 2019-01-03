Strukton develops plan for double-deck rail yards

The plan presented by managing consultant Erland Tegelberg primarily focuses on a number of key stations in the Netherlands. He showed how a second layer built on top of an existing train yard could accommodate another 5km of track spread across 20 tracks, creating room for an additional 200 wagons.

For years inadequate train yard capacity in the Netherlands has been one of the limiting factors in the continued growth of train traffic, said Tegelberg.

The Dutch National Railways (NS) estimates that it loses tens of millions of euros each year due to inadequate train yard capacity.

The plan provides for the construction of a second layer on top of the train yard at the Cartesiusweg with entry from the level of an existing flyover. This structure makes it possible for the trains on the upper layer to drive onto their own deck at the proper height. Here they would be distributed via a points network across twenty tracks that would be up to 350m in length.

Platforms would provide access for personnel to be able to shunt and clean the trains. The concrete decks on which the tracks would be installed could be equipped with solar panels to generate electricity.

There is also potential for uses such as shopping, offices or housing above the structure.

The possibility of bringing trains into position with remote control is also being considered for the future.