Suction excavator team steps aside

Suction Excavator Solutions (SES) has been under the leadership of Charlie and Lloyd Gardener since the company was launched in 2013. SES was an early adopter of suction excavator technology and today runs a fleet of 12 RSP machines.

In September 2020 the Gardeners sold the business to an employee ownership trust. Now they are stepping down from their roles as directors and handing the reigns over to Bernie Stack, former director of Clancy Plant, an SES customer.

Lloyd Gardener said: “SES has been a big part of our lives for nearly a decade and both Charlie and myself are very proud of all that we have achieved. We would like to thank the team that have made all of that possible. We know that we are leaving SES in the very safe and experienced hands of Bernie, and wish them the greatest success for the future.”

SES director Bernie Stack added: “It was a natural step for me to join SES and I am looking forward to taking them into the next chapter of their journey. I have some exciting plans for the future which I will be able to share in due course.”

However the Gardeners are not leaving the suction excavator business. They remain directors and minor shareholders of RSP UK Suction Excavators Ltd, the UK sales and service subsidiary of the German manufacturer RSP, which supplies SES and other UK custumers with suction excavators.

