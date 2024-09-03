Suffolk debut for British Offsite system

Weston Homes' Tayfen Court development in Bury St Edmunds

British Offsite secured a £3.8m contact from sister company Weston Homes to supply its UnisystemLB (Load Bearing) panels for the development of Tayfen Court, a residential development of 171 homes in the centre of Bury St Edmunds.

This project marks the first deployment of the UnisystemLB, designed for buildings up to six storeys with a maximum finished floor height of 18 metres. UnisystemLB is a loadbearing structurally self-supporting system comprising UnipanelLB external wall panels and UniwallLB (internal compartmentalisation walls.

British Offsite claims time savings of 30-50% for the system.

UnisystemLB panels, ready installed with head shutters, windows, and doors tailored to Weston Homes' specifications, will form the backbone of Tayfen Court. The panels come complete with internal and external insulation and brick tie channels, ensuring airtightness, thermal efficiency, acoustic performance and fire safety.

In total, the Tayfen Court project is using 513 UnipanelLB panels for external walls, 397 UniwallLB panels for internal compartmentalisation, and the UNifloor system, all integrated to form UnisystemLB.

Due to the lightweight nature of this load bearing system, pad foundations and vented voids can often be omitted in favour of a ground bearing slab providing further programme and cost efficiencies, the manufacturer says. The panels are supplied with weather sheathing boards, fire panels on both sides and filled with insulation that provides thermal, acoustic and fire performance as well as project specific glazing. Each panel is manufactured using standard construction materials to a standardised SFS wall build up and can be adapted to the specific structural, thermal, acoustic and fire requirements, designed on a build-by-build basis.

External cavity insulation, external cavity fire barriers, weather-seal membranes and tapes and internal battens can all be altered to meet specific needs. Panels can be manufactured to a maximum width of 8.4 metres and a maximum height of 3.2 metres. Requirements outside of these parameters or odd-shaped panels such as gable ends can also be accommodated.

British Offsite is also supplying 225 prefabricated bathrooms, 146 wardrobe systems and 146 quartz kitchen worktops.

British Offsite managing director Shaun Weston said: "We are thrilled to announce that the first UnisystemLB panels have been delivered and installed on-site in Bury St Edmunds. Tayfen Court showcases the potential of our UnisystemLB technology in delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes swiftly and reliably. Our product is fast, flexible, reliable and competitive, making it an ideal solution for modern construction needs. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to innovation and excellence in offsite construction."

