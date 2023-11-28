Sunward adds to UK dealer network

Sunward mini-excavators

LC International, formerly Langham Contracting, now represents Sunward across Kent, Sussex, southeast London, south Essex and parts of Surrey.

The Chinese hook-up represents a new move into equipment sales for Northfleet-based LC, which for the past five years has specialised in plant maintenance and installations.

LC director Ellie Ricketts said: "We met Sunward at Plantworx [a UK trade show] and were impressed with the machines. We realised there was a really good synergy between us and Sunward and thought this is a product our company and brand could really get behind.

"We love the fact that Sunward have a variety of products to offer and are able to offer such a brilliant warranty and support package. We also think the value for money is amazing in comparison to other leading brands and that this unsung hero needs some spotlight in the UK market.”

As previously reported, that “value for money” offered by Chinese construction machinery manufacturers is now being investigated by both the UK Trade Remedies Authority and the European Commission. [See our reports here and here.]

Ellie Ricketts added: "We have a strong foothold in the recycling sector and already manage the maintenance of many companies’ mobile plant (excavators, telehandlers, forklifts etc). We come across equipment daily and our engineers have a good understanding of how to work, maintain and best use plant to get the most out of the purchase – a digger isn't just for digging holes!"

Sunward now has a network of more than 140 dealers across Europe, including 11 in the UK and Ireland.

