Construction News

Tue May 31 2022

  Support for Amey's women

Support for Amey's women

1 day Amey is trialling the free supply of period products in 13 of its offices and depots.

The intention is to offer free products at more than 150 offices and depots for it 4,000 female employees around the UK.

Furthermore, Amey has found a supplier whose products are biodegradable and plastic free – it even plants trees.

Emily Davies, Amey’s director of social impact, said: “Anyone who needs period products whilst at work should be able to obtain them without barriers, without embarrassment and for free – a simple step we’re taking at Amey to create workplaces that support women. We’re especially excited to be partnering with Grace & Green who are putting sustainability front and centre of their ethics and products.”

Grace & Green founder Frances Lucraft said: “As people become more conscious of the plastic waste they create, many of us are looking at the effects our period products can have on the environment. By a big company like Amey providing plastic-free products to their employees, it sends a clear message that other companies should do the same. Together we can have periods that are better for us, and better for the environment.”

Grace & Green has promised to plant a tree for every order Amey places.

Last year, Amey signed up to Peppy, a digital health app that provides specialist health advice on menopause issues

“Supporting women empowers female colleagues to fully achieve their ambitions, whilst creating a diverse, gender balanced culture that benefits everyone,” Amey said.

