Surgo appointed for £15m rural housing development

site manager Andrew Laidler (left), Bede Homes MD Joe Docherty (centre) and Surgo MD James Walker.

The Beck View development will see Surgo build 21 five-bedroom executive homes on the site of the former Tall Trees Hotel in Yarm.

Bede Homes managing director Joe Docherty said: “Surgo are a long-standing and respected contractor, known for building quality homes across the northeast, and Bede Homes are delighted to have appointed them to build this flagship £15m development in Yarm.”

Surgo managing director James Walker said: “I believe that our extensive experience built on successfully delivering many high-quality residential developments for discerning clients, such as Bede Homes, makes us the perfect project partner to construct the new homes at Beck View.”

