Construction News

Wed September 07 2022

Surgo appointed for £15m rural housing development

11 hours Residential developer Bede Homes has appointed Surgo Construction as main contractor for a £15m rural housing development in North Yorkshire.

site manager Andrew Laidler (left), Bede Homes MD Joe Docherty (centre) and Surgo MD James Walker.
The Beck View development will see Surgo build 21 five-bedroom executive homes on the site of the former Tall Trees Hotel in Yarm.

Bede Homes managing director Joe Docherty said: “Surgo are a long-standing and respected contractor, known for building quality homes across the northeast, and Bede Homes are delighted to have appointed them to build this flagship £15m development in Yarm.”

Surgo managing director James Walker said: “I believe that our extensive experience built on successfully delivering many high-quality residential developments for discerning clients, such as Bede Homes, makes us the perfect project partner to construct the new homes at Beck View.”

