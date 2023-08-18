Sussex groundworks contractor plots growth trajectory

Handcross-based Lenmark Groundworks says that it has double turnover in the last 12 months from £11m in 2022 to £23m in 2023.

New managing director Barrie Rossiter is now targeting £40m for 2025.

Just six months ago, when he took on the new role, he was aiming for £25m in 2025 but despite the recent slow-down in house-building – the source of most of the work – his confidence in prospects has increased.

Mr Rossiter said: “Lenmark is a thriving company with strong foundations and a clear vision with a strategic plan to raise turnover to £40m by the end of 2025, and although we have seen some softening in the market lately, our secured pipeline of future works gives me confidence that we will hit our target , increase our margins and, most importantly, meet our clients’ aspirations.”

