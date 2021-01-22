Sweet starts Bristol office-to-residential conversion

Alliance House, Bristol

Alliance House, in Baldwin Street, Bristol, comprises shops at street level and empty office above.

Sweet and Acorn will turn the upper three floors into 44 studio bedsits and one-bedroom apartments, while retaining retail at the ground and basement floors.

Robin Squire, regional managing director of Acorn’s Bristol office, commented: "Sweet Construct’s expertise in this sector is clear and we look forward to working with them to deliver this scheme, breathing new life into the historic building, creating apartments with a high-quality specification and modern design, well suited for first time buyers looking to get their foot on the property ladder, and for investors.”

Martyn Osborne, joint managing director of Sweet Construct, added: “We are delighted to have been appointed to this scheme, especially in such a prominent city-centre location. Our experience in the sector means we are extremely well-placed to deliver and we hope it will be the start of an ongoing and mutually successful relationship with Acorn Property Group.”

Construction for the project has already started and is expected to be completed at the end of 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk