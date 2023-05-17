Taziker doubles capacity with new fabrication facility

Jarrod Hulme (left) and Steve Corcoran outside Taziker's new fabrication facility in Blackburn

The new facility in Blackburn’s Frontier Park, which doubles Taziker’s fabrication capacity, will be used for heavy steel fabrication in support of structural steel infrastructure projects across the UK. The facility will also be home to production and manufacturing of Taziker’s FRP (fibre-reinforced polymer) Legacy footbridges.

The new facility has more than 100,000 sqft fabrication capacity, with overhead cranes rated at 80 tonnes safw working load (SWL). A 40-metre long bay will be dedicated to mass production of FRP Legacy footbridges. Additionally, the site accommodates a 120 x 40 metre concreted yard space, providing the capability to complete trial erections on site.

Jarrod Hulme, managing director of Taziker Structural Solutions, said: “After the success Taziker has had over the past three years with regards to our engineering capabilities, it is time to further expand our services so that we can offer more to our clients. Having the ability to fabricate larger, heavier steelwork is imperative to our growth and success within the industry, and the new unit fits our needs perfectly.”

Chief executive Steve Corcoran said: “This investment into these new premises shows our continued commitment to our engineering capability. I’m delighted that our investors are confident in our future value and are therefore continuing to provide their support in ensuring Taziker can continue to perform at a high level within the industry.”

