TC Harrison acquires Gunn JCB

Two of JCB's oldest dealers are coming together

TC Harrison Group has agreed to acquire its neighbouring JCB dealer Gunn JCB.

All the existing Gunn JCB team will continue to operate under the leadership of divisional director Wendy Asquith from completion of the transaction.

Founded in 1931, TC Harrison’s JCB operation is one of the oldest authorised JCB dealers in the UK. It operates six regional depots covering Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Humberside and the northeast.

However, the larger part of group business is as a Ford car and van dealer in the East Midlands. The family-owned group turned over £327m in 2022 and made a pre-tax profit of £7.6m.

Gunn JCB’s turnover in the same year was £118m and it made a pre-tax profit of £2m.

Operating since 1958, Gunn JCB has dealerships in Altrincham, Shrewsbury, Ruthin, Preston, Marchington, and the Isle of Man. Owner and managing director Paul Hartshorn turns 60 at the end of this year. Last year he sold his Midlands JCB division last year to a management buyout. [See previous report here.]

William Harrison, deputy chairman of TC Harrison Group, said: “We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Gunn JCB customers. The Gunn JCB name will remain unchanged, and the team will continue to provide the exceptional service our Gunn JCB customers have come to expect.

“The acquisition will allow us to further strengthen our JCB presence and offer Gunn JCB customers a continued comprehensive range of products and services. We look forward to a bright future together, building on the combined strengths of both organisations as they deliver unparalleled JCB experience for their own individual customer base.”

