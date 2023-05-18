Gunn JCB cedes control of the Midlands

Midlands JCB has taken over from Gunn

Midlands JCB has acquired the three depots formerly owned by Gunn JCB in Smethwick, Stoke-on-Trent and Hereford.

Midlands JCB is a new business, owned and managed by JCB’s former international sales director David Hill, who has returned to the UK from the USA. As of this month, it is now the official JCB distributor for the West Midlands, Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Herefordshire, and Worcestershire,

Working alongside David Hill as Midlands JCB sales director is Alistair Reekie, who also transfers from JCB itself.

All Gunn JCB staff from the three depots have transferred to Midlands JCB.

It has not been clear whether the move has been enforced from above by JCB on what is one of its oldest and largest dealers. However, it is being described as “a crucial step in JCB's growth in the region”.

Gunn JCB managing director Paul Hartshorn said: “All our customers will continue to receive first class sales and after sales support for their JCB machinery from a dedicated, local JCB dealer. This change is an important step in the continued growth of JCB in a region that is set for considerable investment.

“Furthermore, it will enable Gunn JCB, through its remaining six depots, to focus its operations in the North West of England, North Wales and the Isle of Man and continue to meet the growing needs of our customers in this area.”

David Hill said: “This new business will build on the great work of Gunn JCB whilst allowing us to further focus on new opportunities in this very important growth region”.

(from left) - Midlands JCB sales director Alistair Reekie, JCB UK sales director Steve Smith and Midlands JCB managing director David Hill

