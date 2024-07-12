TC Harrison completes Gunn JCB takeover

Two of the longest-standing JCB dealerships in the UK are now under the same ownership.

The deal was first announced in April although the terms of the transaction have still not been disclosed.

William Harrison, deputy chairman of TC Harrison Group, said: “We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for Gunn JCB customers. The Gunn JCB name will remain unchanged, and the team will continue to provide the exceptional service our Gunn JCB customers have come to expect.

“The acquisition will allow us to further strengthen our JCB presence and offer Gunn JCB customers a continued comprehensive range of products and services. We look forward to a bright future together, building on the combined strengths of both organisations as they deliver unparalleled JCB experience for their own individual customer base.”

TC Harrison’s JCB operation has six regional depots covering Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Derbyshire, Humberside and the northeast.

Gunn JCB has dealerships in Altrincham, Shrewsbury, Ruthin, Preston, Marchington and the Isle of Man.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk