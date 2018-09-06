Tendering begins for Canadian light rail

Transport authority TransLink is inviting bidders to demonstrate their experience, qualifications and capacity for delivering the light rail transit (LRT) Project. Up to three shortlisted respondents will then participate in the request for proposals (RFP) process in 2019. TransLink aims to secure a final agreement in late 2019, with construction expected to begin in 2020. Compensation payments will go to unsuccessful proponents shortlisted in the RFP phase.

Funding for the project was announced this week (link opens in new tab).

The project will be delivered using a short-term public-private partnership model, with the contractor designing, building, financing the line and providing the vehicle fleet. The 11-year contract term includes four years of design and construction and seven years of extended warranty for operations, maintenance and rehabilitation. The contractor will operate the line for the first seven years. TransLink will assume operations and maintenance responsibilities at the end of the 11-year period.

The project contractor will be responsible for financing a portion of construction costs, expected to be about CA$400m (£235m).