Tendering begins for Melbourne rail loop

The Victoria government is seeking bidders to deliver the first phase of construction on Stage One of the Suburban Rail Loop.

Stage One will connect growing health, education, retail and employment precincts in Melbourne’s south east between Cheltenham and Box Hill, via 26km twin underground rail tunnels. Future stages will see the line continue through Melbourne’s northern suburbs to Melbourne Airport and around to Werribee.

The initial package of works will see roads and power supplies upgraded, new sub-stations built, utility relocations and protection, ground improvements, and sites across Melbourne’s south-east prepared to make way for massive tunnel boring machines (TBMs).

The works will create up to 800 direct jobs, ahead of the creation of up to 20,000 jobs during the project’s major construction process.

The Victorian Budget 2020/21 invested AU$2.2bn (£1.2bn) to kickstart the procurement process, buy the land required for the TBM launches and facilitate construction of the six new underground stations.

