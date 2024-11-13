Third acquisition for start-up M&E consultancy

MBA managing director Nick Crewe (right) with the Contollo management team of (left to right) Oliver Dennis, Gary Gardner and Ruth Percival

MBA Consulting Engineers, with offices in Milton Keynes and London, becomes the third business to join Contollo.

Knutsford-based Contollo Group Ltd began life in February 2024 by acquiring cost and project management consultant Abacus, with backing from private equity firm Northedge. Last week it announced the acquisition of M&E consultant Tace.

The latest addition, MBA, is described as a multi-disciplinary consultancy specialising in sustainable building solutions, particularly in the industrial and logistics sectors. Led by Nick Crewe, MBA employs approximately 60 staff, all of whom will continue to operate from their existing office locations. It was incorporated in 1994 as Michael Boast Associates.

MBA managing director Nick Crewe said: “Having been established as a leader in the industrial & logistics space for over 40 years, we wanted to find a partner who could help the business transition to the next stage. It was paramount that they would share our vision and had similar values – Contollo Group’s, ‘people first’ approach is consistent with our own.”

Contollo chief executive Ruth Percival said: “MBA really appealed to us as a business due to its reputation and specialism in the industrial and logistics sector, a key area in which we see huge opportunity and potential for growth. Many distribution facilities are occupied by large, public-facing organisations with ambitious ESG goals. Contollo Group exists to help our clients achieve their net zero ambitions. Our growing capabilities make us the perfect construction partner for sustainable design and cost management. Moreover, these I&L facilities are large consumers of energy, meaning that some of the most innovative engineering developments are happening in this space.

“The health and well-being of employees who occupy these spaces is also increasingly important to occupiers, with many industrial sites being turned into great places of work, with gyms, retail and leisure facilities. Contollo can offer industry-leading solutions for air quality, lighting and thermal comfort. The demand for smart buildings has never been higher, and our team understands the security, connectivity and integration requirements for smart buildings to deliver best-in-class efficiency and user experience.”

