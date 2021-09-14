Thomas Sinden starts £6m fit-out at Fish Island Village

Fish Island Village

Thomas Sinden has a £5.7m contract to deliver commercial space for creative start-ups on the fashion campus.

Fish Island Village is one of the ‘Olympic Fringe’ neighbourhoods fronting the Hertford Union Canal. It is a 2.85 hectare mixed-use joint venture development with Peabody and Hill, which comprises 600 new homes and 57,000 sqft of commercial space.

Peabody is working with workspace provider The Trampery to establish a campus for fashion and creative start-ups with dedicated studio space, manufacturing facilities, and social spaces. Thomas Sinden is working on delivering flexible commercial space for fashion designers and entrepreneurs, along with workshops, maker spaces, cafes and function rooms.

Charles Armstrong, founder and CEO of The Trampery, said: “It's thrilling to see Thomas Sinden's expert team bringing the innovative workspace interior designed by Bureau de Change Architects to life. When completed Fish Island Village will be a new anchor for Hackney Wick's creative community, and Europe's largest campus for sustainable fashion.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk