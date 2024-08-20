Three shortlisted for next A9 section

The shortlisted contractors who will be invited to bid for the contract are Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering, Wills Bros Civil Engineering and John Graham Construction.

The estimated total scheme cost for preparation, procurement and construction of the project is £222m at April 2023 prices.

The contract is expected to be awarded in summer 2025.

The announcement of the shortlist for the Tay Crossing to Ballinluig section comes just weeks after the £185m contract for the A9 Tomatin to Moy dualling project was awarded to Balfour Beatty. [See previous report here.]

Scotland’s transport secretary, Fiona Hyslop, said that the Scottish government was committed to completing the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness by the end of 2035.

