Thwaites hands Molson more territory

Left to right are Molson Group commercial director Henry Moore, Thwaites northern distributor manager Will Redman and Molson Scotland sales director Alistair Murdoch

Molson Young has been handed the Thwaites dealership for Dumfries & Galloway and the Scottish Borders regions.

The move follows Molson’s appointment in January as Thwaites dealers for the northeast of England.

“We have been working alongside the Molson Young team in Scotland for many years with great success.” said Thwaites northern distribution manager Will Redman. “Their recent appointment in the northeast has brought a marked increase in success for the brand in both terms of sales and backup, and on the back of this we believe this can be replicated across this new territory. Over the years, we have seen their dedication and depth of industry experience deliver unparalleled levels of customer service, which is very important to our brand.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk