Tilbury Douglas promotes social value head to director

Wed November 29 2023

14 hours Tilbury Douglas has promoted Lucy Davies, its head of social value, to social value & sustainability director.

Tilbury Douglas director Lucy Davies
Lucy Davies joined Tilbury Douglas as a corporate social responsibility manager three years ago from Wates, where she was a community investment manager.

Her promotion is part of a drive by Tilbury Douglas to implement what it calls its people, planet, performance (PPP) strategy.

It has also recruited Laura Marshall from Engie as social value co-ordinator and Lanre Oluborode as sustainability advisor.

Technical director Mark Buckle said: “With a strong background in social value and sustainability, Lucy is well placed to lead our PPP team and strategy, which aims to provide a joined-up approach for our business and customers to create and record long-lasting sustainable value.”

