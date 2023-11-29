Tilbury Douglas promotes social value head to director

Tilbury Douglas director Lucy Davies

Lucy Davies joined Tilbury Douglas as a corporate social responsibility manager three years ago from Wates, where she was a community investment manager.

Her promotion is part of a drive by Tilbury Douglas to implement what it calls its people, planet, performance (PPP) strategy.

It has also recruited Laura Marshall from Engie as social value co-ordinator and Lanre Oluborode as sustainability advisor.

Technical director Mark Buckle said: “With a strong background in social value and sustainability, Lucy is well placed to lead our PPP team and strategy, which aims to provide a joined-up approach for our business and customers to create and record long-lasting sustainable value.”

