Tilbury Douglas starts with Sheffield school

Construction News

Thu March 04 2021

4 hours Interserve has started work on a Sheffield school project under its new/old brand of Tilbury Douglas.

CGI of the new Discovery Academy
CGI of the new Discovery Academy

Tilbury Douglas Construction (formerly Interserve Construction until this week) has started work on a new 80-place Discovery Academy in Sheffield.

The free school will be run by Nexus Multi Academy Trust, providing education and support for children with autism spectrum disorder and social, emotional, and mental health (SEMH) needs.

Works include the demolition of the former Norfolk Park School and the construction of a new single storey, part dual-storey school building, including a multi-use games area.

The new building is due to complete in April 2022.

Divisional director John Gittins said that his team was delighted to be starting work.

Interserve Construction and Interserve Engineering Services rebranded as Tilbury Douglas Construction and Tilbury Douglas Engineering this week, re-adopting the name of the company that was used for 10 years between 1991 and 2001.

