Tilbury Douglas will build a new STEM teaching block

Tilbury Douglas will construct a new classroom block for science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM) as well as refurbish existing facilities to allow the school capacity to expand from 850 pupils to 1,200 pupils.

The scheme will subsume the currently vacant Sundorne Infant School site, which is next door to the secondary school.

In addition, a new landscaped central quadrangle will form part of the project.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk