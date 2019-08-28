Balfour Beatty prepares Aberdeen gardens mobilisation

It will take possession of the site on 9 September and anticipates a six-week set-up period for the project, which includes elevated walkways, new pavilions, events space, play facilities and extensive planting to increase biodiversity within the Victorian park. Balfour Beatty was named in April as the contractor for the scheme.

The first stage of construction work will involve piling and adding a permanent safety barrier to Union Bridge.

During 2020 the programme will focus on strengthening of the balustrades, the renovation and refurbishment of the arches and the widening of the pavement along Union Terrace.

The pavilions are expected to be completed in Spring 2021 followed by lighting and landscaping ahead of the planned reopening of Union Terrace Gardens that summer.

