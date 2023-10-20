Trimble antenna now available by subscription

The Trimble DA2 GNSS Smart Antenna is now available for construction applications as part of the Trimble Works Subscription program.

Contractors can opt for this payment system to reduce their upfront cost and increase predictability with ongoing fixed technology fleet costs. The trade-off is that they are likely to be paying more in the long run.

Combined with Trimble Siteworks Software, the DA2 can perform a variety of construction surveying tasks and site supervision including pole-mount for grade checking, truck-mount for site supervision and ATV-mount for progress monitoring, volume calculations, site topos, verifying as-builts and road centrelines.

The Trimble DA2 and Trimble Siteworks Precise Rover bundle are available in the Works subscription through the Sitech distribution channel.

