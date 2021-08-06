Triton doubles northwest numbers

Triton's Warrington team

Triton reports a series of major project wins for its northwest region in recent months with a pipeline indicating £25m turnover for the division in the current financial year.

Projects include a further new build project for self-storage business SureStore, the second phase of Mersey Reach for Chancerygate, Bolton Muslim Girls School, King David High School also two new build Premier Inn hotels in Wales.

With a further 30% growth anticipated in 2022, it has recruited eight new team members, doubling its Warrington-based staff to 16.

Andrew Gaskell, formerly with CPSUK, and Jovan Ristov, previously with Henry Boot, have joined as contracts managers. Jon Pendlebury has also joined from John Turner Construction as senior quantity surveyor; Hannah Bradshaw as project quantity surveyor; Craig Lomax as senior site manager, Sean Milligan as assistant site manager; and Dave Mulhall as senior engineer. Lisa North has also joined from John Turner Construction as administrator for the northwest office.

Chris Quinn, Triton Construction’s northwest regional director, said: “We remain cautious but confident as our reputation in the North West continues to grow and we are pleased to have attracted some of the region’s best talent to help take that forward.

“With high profile projects including the refurbishment of the iconic Royal Liver Building in Liverpool and the radical new Big Yellow self-storage building in Manchester, we have set the benchmark for what is to come and look forward to building the business across the region in the future with a fantastic team.”

Including operations out of its Liversedge head office in Yorkshire, employee-owend Triton Construction turns over £50m and employs approximnately 80 people.

Managing director Paul Clarkson said: “Having ridden out a number of economic challenges in recent years, we have adjusted the business model to become more resilient, robust and competitive. I am pleased to see our northwest operation expand to now operate virtually independent of our HQ with much headroom for profitable growth in the future.”

Other project highlights for Triton in the last 12 months include a new testing facility for gear engine specialist David Brown Santasalo, a £6m refurbishment in the Liver Building in Liverpool, and a new warehouse for Tech Folien in Liverpool.

