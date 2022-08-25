Triton lands more Chancerygate sheds

Chancerygate's Broadway Central in Oldham

The Oldham assignment is Triton’s fourth contract in the region for Chancerygate and follows the completion of phase two at the Mersey Reach logistics site in Liverpool. Ongoing projects in Congleton and Knutsford take the total contract value to more than £25m for Triton in the last 12 months.

Broadway Central, on Lydia Becker Road in Oldham, is near junction 21 of the M60 and Junction 20 of the M62. It is a speculative scheme of eight units comprising seven properties across two terraces. These range from 7,600 sq ft to 18,200 sq ft, and one stand-alone unit of 27,000 sq ft.

Triton is contracted to deliver a full turnkey solution for the scheme, including groundworks to prepare the site and full design and build to incorporate offices and yard space. It is also delivering external works to include landscaping, car parking, lighting and drainage.

Environmental features include solar photovoltaic panels for all units, low air permeability design, high performance insulated cladding and roof materials, warehouse roof lights to increase natural light, secure bicycle parking and electric vehicle charging points. The scheme is expected to achieve BREEAM rating ‘Very Good’ on completion in summer 2023.

Triton is also currently on site delivering a £7m scheme of 10 industrial units at Norse Trade Park in Congleton for Chancerygate, with completion due in November 2022. A further scheme of nine industrial units at Novus Phase 2 in Knutsford for Chancerygate is due for hand over by Triton in December 2022.

Earlier this year Triton completed the design and build of phase two for Mersey Reach in Aintree, 102,000 sq ft in total, comprising 12 buildings ranging from 4,050 sq ft to 29,650 sq ft. Chancerygate has since secured an investment sale for the site.

Andy Farrer, development manager at Chancerygate, said: “We’re pleased to have construction now underway at Broadway Central with Triton Construction as our appointed contractor. This is the fourth development that Triton Construction has built for Chancerygate in the northwest, which is a testament to the teams’ ability and commitment when it comes to delivering Grade A industrial units.”

Triton Construction managing director Paul Clarkson said: “We are delighted to secure our fourth contract with Chancerygate as one of the UK’s most active logistics space developers of exceptional logistics space. Since our first venture at Mersey Reach we have demonstrated our ability to deliver fast track, turnkey solutions, keeping pace with the fast growing demand and delivery commitments for high quality logistics space.”

“Our presence in the northwest is expanding rapidly and with this project, together with our other successful achievements such as the refurbishment of the iconic Royal Liver Building in Liverpool and the radical new Big Yellow self-storage building in Manchester, we are making great progress in achieving our planned growth potential.”

