Truck dealer sets up Sany plant dealership

Paul Cogger of MC Plant, left, with Leigh Harris, dealer development director for Sany UK, with the first machines to arrive at MC Plant’s headquarters in Larkfield

Commercial vehicle specialist MC Truck & Bus has set up a new division for excavators after being given a dealership by Chinese manufacturer Sany.

MC Plant has the franchise to undertake sales and product support service for Sany across Kent, Surrey & East Sussex. The initial focus appears to be on excavators, but the dealership announcement talks of ‘excavators and other plant’ suggesting that MC Plant also hopes to sell cranes, road-building machinery, concrete pumps and all the other product that Sany makes. “The division will grow organically as business expands,” the MC Plant publicity statement said.

MC Plant will be headquartered in Larkfield, Maidstone, with support from the company’s existing dealerships in Burgess Hill, Hythe and Aylesford.

All new and used machinery will be sold from Larkfield – the first stock is already on the ground – with mobile technicians working from each site.

The new division is headed up by MC Truck & Bus sales manager Paul Cogger.

He said: “There are very few dual truck and plant dealers in the UK and so this exciting new venture will not only strengthen links with the industries we serve with our current brands but also create dynamic new synergies.

"This new focus will undoubtedly reinforce relationships with existing and new customers. Our aim is to provide our customers with continuity through their business by offering plant and commercial vehicle services.”

