Turner & Townsend acquires Alinea

Alinea founding partner Iain Parker remains at the helm under its new guise as Turner & Townsend Alinea

Alinea’s 110 staff have joined Turner & Townsend UK’s London cost management team. They will operate in the real estate cost management market as Turner & Townsend Alinea, led by Ian Parker, a founding partner of Alinea.

The merger follows US firm CBRE acquiring a 60% share of Turner & Townsend for £960m in 2021. The addition of Alinea is part of that growth strategy.

Turner & Townsend’s UK managing director, Patricia Moore, said: “Turner & Townsend and Alinea have a shared ambition to transform performance in the construction sector through data-led digital cost consultancy, working with some of the biggest and best clients to deliver the most complex projects in London and beyond.

“With such a strong strategic and cultural fit between our two companies, we are primed to establish a new disruptive force in cost management. As Turner & Townsend Alinea we will be working with our clients in the capital, from the earliest possible stage in the project lifecycle, to deliver even greater social, environmental, and economic impact.”

Alinea was founded in 2013. In the year to April 2022 it generated £15m annual fee income. The 10 partners shared the £4m resulting profits between them.

Founding partner Iain Parker said: “When we founded Alinea 10 years ago we said that we wanted to raise the standard of cost consultancy and disrupt the market through a strong focus and personal service. That rings truer than ever today as we embark on a new era with Turner & Townsend. Our London businesses are a compelling strategic fit, with a shared focus and commitment to investing in our people and our service offering.”

