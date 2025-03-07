Twelve charged in Liverpool bribery probe

Ex-Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson and former council leader Derek Hatton are among those charged, as are Andrew Barr, formerly Liverpool City Council's assistant director of highways and planning, and Nick Kavanagh, the city's former head of regeneration.

Also charged are brothers Julian and Paul Flanagan, directors of the Flanagan Group, a Liverpool construction and building maintenance contractor.

The charges follow a long-running investigation by Merseyside Police, called Operation Aloft.

Ten people have been charged with bribery offences committed between 2013 and 2020 The offences concern advantages given for the improper awarding of council contracts and other services.

Anderson, Hatton and Barr have additionally been charged with misconduct in public office offences through arranging and granting privileged and special access or seeking confidential information from Liverpool City council in commercial and business matters or abuse of position of power; alleged to have been committed between 2010 and 2020.

Derek Hatton’s wife and Joe Anderson’s son are also charged with misconduct in public office offences but not of bribery.

The 12 that are charged to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday 28th March 2025 are:

Joseph Anderson, 67 years, of The Beechwalk, Knotty Ash, charged with one count of Bribery, one count of misconduct in a public office and one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office – former Mayor of Liverpool

David Anderson, 37 years, Wincanton Street, Wavertree, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office

Andrew Barr, 51 years, of Kendal Way, Ainsdale, charged with conspiracy to commit misconduct in a public office and one count of bribery – former assistant director at Liverpool City Council

Phillipa Cook, 49 years of Rookery Drive, Mossley Hill, charged with two counts of bribery

Alex Croft, 29 years, of Bold Lane, Aughton, Lancashire, charged with one count of bribery

Julian Flanagan, 53 years, of Poplar Avenue, Crosby charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery

Paul Flanagan 61 years, of Ormskirk Road, Knowsley Village, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery

Derek Hatton, 77 years, of Livingston Drive, Aigburth, charged with one count of bribery and one count of counsel or procure misconduct in a public office

Sonjia Hatton, 49 years, of Livingston Drive, Aigburth, charged with one count of misconduct in a public office

Nicholas Kavanagh, 56 years, of Rookery Drive, Mossley Hill, charged with two counts of bribery – former director at Liverpool City Council

Adam McLean, 54 years, of Acrefield Road, Woolton, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery

James Shalliker, 38 years of School Lane, Downholland, Lancashire, charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery

Deputy chief crown prosecutor Robin Weyell said: “The CPS has reviewed a full file of evidence from the Merseyside Police and has authorised the investigation team to charge 12 people with 12 offences related to bribery and misconduct in public office.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

