UK Construction Week London just one month away from returning to London’s ExCeL

Organisers of the show have announced a myriad new features and stages, and a prestigious line-up of speakers.

The multi-award winning construction show will see the debut of a host of new features, including a Live Demo Theatre; Skills and Training Hub; a construction-specific Recruitment Zone; new C-Suite Summits; and a range of international exhibitors housed in pavilions from India, China, Turkey, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland and Latvia.

Over the three packed days, UKCW will stage a wide range of engaging panels and stimulating talks from high profile speakers including businesswoman and television personality, Sara Davies MBE, former England international footballer, Trevor Steven, and Andrew Lewer MP.

Entrepreneur and founder of Crafter’s Companion, Sara Davies, will make her construction show debut when she appears as a keynote speaker on Day Two (May 8th) of UKCW London, when she will reveal her lessons learnt as a successful entrepreneur. Trevor Steven, whose football career included 36 England caps, is now a Mental Health Ambassador at Causeway Technologies, and will be speaking on Day 1 of UKCW London (May 7th). Also in the line-up is Andrew Lewer MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for SME Housebuilders and LUHC Select Committee, who will discuss his plans for a ‘Builders’ Manifesto’.

Back for its seventh year running, the popular Role Models campaign will, for the first time ever, host not one but three categories; Rising Star for Apprentices, Pioneer and Icon, to broaden its acknowledgments. Entries are now open, with the shortlist to be announced at the London show, and the winner crowned at UKCW Birmingham (1-3 October 2024).

The awards campaign welcomes anyone who works in the sector, and is aimed at inspiring others to share their stories and career journeys, as well as an opportunity to showcase their unique skills, achievements, and innovative approaches.

Other new features at UKCW London include:

Live Demo Theatre - a showcase of the latest construction products, techniques and innovations from across the world, the Demo Theatre will bring them to life in front of a live audience of industry professionals looking to be ahead of the curve.

C-suite Summits - an exclusive new area for the sector’s top decision makers, the C-suite Summits will see top execs offering their invaluable insights and forecasts to their peers. The new zone will also be a top-level networking forum for dialogue and debate.

The new Skills and Training Hub at UKCW London is a first-time collaboration with the CITB (Construction Industry Training Board), which will address the Skills Shortage head-on with a three-day programme featuring a myriad of talks and workshops to support skills development within the industry and ultimately, build better. While Days 1 and 2 will have a skills/training focus, Day 3 will focus on careers and be aimed predominantly at students.

Another new area at UKCW London will be the Careers and Recruitment Zone - created in response to exhibitor and visitor feedback, this will not only be a focal point for all those working in recruitment, or simply looking for that next new role. Visitors will have face to face access to specialist recruiters from the construction sector, with discreet interview rooms allowing candidates to have onsite consultations. Confirmed exhibitors include national accreditation body UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service), Government of Western Australia, Anglia Ruskin University and UCAS (The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service).

Construction Sport Van Rally - spearheaded by UKCW regulars Construction Sport, a charity which supports construction workers’ mental and physical health through sport, the ‘white van’ Gumball-style rally will see teams of drivers navigate their way across the UK, stopping off at famous infrastructure projects along the way - raising funds along the way. Two rallies will take place in 2024, each in the week prior to the UK Construction Week shows in London (May) and Birmingham (October).

UKCW London will also once again be co-located with Concrete Expo and The Offsite Show, as well as the UK’s premier event for the self-build sector, Grand Designs Live.

Registration for UKCW London is now live

The London show is complemented by its sister event, UKCW Birmingham, which takes place at the NEC from October 1-3.

The NEC was the birthplace of UK Construction Week in 2015 and the trade show has grown to become the UK's largest built environment event. Details on the Birmingham programme of events and speakers will be announced in due course, but exhibition space is already filling up - to enquire for your business, contact Info@ukconstructionweek.com

To find out more about both shows

