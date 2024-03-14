UK’s first autonomous dump truck unveiled

The drive-by-wire B40E in Cornwood quarry

Chepstow Plant International (CPI) and Bell Equipment are demonstrating an autonomous-ready drive-by-wire Bell B40E articulated dump truck (ADT).

The UK-first project follows long-term trials between Bell Equipment and Xtonomy, a German technology company that specialises in autonomous haulage systems.

CPI identified Sibelco’s china-clay Cornwood quarry, near Ivybridge, as an ideal venue to bring the project to reality.

Witnesses to the launch event today saw presentations highlighting the on-board hardware and software technologies, including radar sensors, GPS, multi-channel communication systems and on-board processing hardware. They have been incorporated by Xtonomy into a standard B40E dump truck to create an autonomous-ready drive-by-wire B40E solution.

The theory is that autonomous operations will be safer and more efficient. It could also reduce wear and tear on the vehicle.

Ben Uphill, operations director for Kingsteignton Cluster at quarry-owner Sibelco, said: “We envisage many benefits from having access to this sector-first autonomous ADT solution. The minerals & aggregates sector must embrace technology as a way of continually delivering improvements across our daily operations and cost base.

“Automation is used in many parts of our operations and business, to maximise efficiency and to also manage areas of skills shortage. This has been a fantastic example of collaborative ethos from all partners and has resulted in a safe and productive autonomous driving setup for a key part of our operations.”

Bell Equipment managing director Nic Grout added: “The ability to transform our market leading vehicle through added technology functionality into a safe, robust, effective and autonomous quarrying asset is welcome and sets the standard for future developments across our vehicle range.”

John Corcoran, managing director at Chepstow Plant International, said: “CPI is delighted to be involved in this exciting and UK-first collaboration; one that is focused on a next generation adventure to ensure UK quarries continue to maximise operational efficiencies and remain competitive. It is important that stakeholders come together in this way to drive advancements and support the industry’s future prospects, whilst continually remain committed to our safety standards and net zero commitments.

“We are sure that this pilot project will deliver both progress, as well as further challenges. Both of which will provide the pathway towards the ultimate goal.”

