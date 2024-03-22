UK’s largest built environment event returns to London

Doors open from 7-9 May 2024, with a plethora of new show features, including interactive demos, international pavilions, and a charity Gumball Rally across the country.

Register for UKCW London for free.

The multi award-winning show will see the debut of a new Live Demo Theatre; Skills and Training Hub; a construction-specific Recruitment Zone; new C-Suite Summits; a ‘Gumball Rally’ which finishes at UKCW London; a host of international exhibitors housed in pavilions from India, China, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Germany and France.

UKCW London is once again co-located with Concrete Expo and The Offsite Show, as well as the UK’s premier event for the self-build sector, Grand Designs Live.

Highlights to look out for at the show include:

Exhibitors - UKCW will host over 300 exhibitors, showcasing a myriad products and services, from concrete and construction technology to safety services and alternative sustainable materials. Confirmed names include Balfour Beatty, Creagh Concrete, FONN, Celsa UK, PlanRadar, Ford, O’Reilly, Houzz Pro, Clark Drain, CONTAINEX, Oracle, Metam Technologies and many more.

- UKCW will host over 300 exhibitors, showcasing a myriad products and services, from concrete and construction technology to safety services and alternative sustainable materials. Confirmed names include Balfour Beatty, Creagh Concrete, FONN, Celsa UK, PlanRadar, Ford, O’Reilly, Houzz Pro, Clark Drain, CONTAINEX, Oracle, Metam Technologies and many more. Speakers - The show has announced the first of many high profile key speakers including Trevor Steven, a distinguished England football player who is now a Mental Health Ambassador at Causeway Technologies, and who will be speaking on Day 1 (May 7th); Andrew Lewer MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for SME Housebuilders and LUHC Select Committee, who will discuss his plans for a ‘Builders’ Manifesto’.

- The show has announced the first of many high profile key speakers including Trevor Steven, a distinguished England football player who is now a Mental Health Ambassador at Causeway Technologies, and who will be speaking on Day 1 (May 7th); Andrew Lewer MP, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for SME Housebuilders and LUHC Select Committee, who will discuss his plans for a ‘Builders’ Manifesto’. Concrete Expo - Co-located with UKCW London (from 8-9 May), visitors can expect to see a Live BIM for Concrete Interactive Visitor Experience; technical advice clinic; and a new dedicated area for testing, repair and reinforcement; the event will be showcasing an impressive selection of concrete products, equipment and services exhibitors.

- Co-located with UKCW London (from 8-9 May), visitors can expect to see a Live BIM for Concrete Interactive Visitor Experience; technical advice clinic; and a new dedicated area for testing, repair and reinforcement; the event will be showcasing an impressive selection of concrete products, equipment and services exhibitors. Careers and Recruitment Zone - Another new area created in response to exhibitor and visitor feedback, this will be a focal point for all those working in recruitment, or simply looking for that next new role. Visitors will have face-to-face access to specialist recruiters from the construction sector, with discreet interview rooms allowing candidates to have onsite consultations.

- Another new area created in response to exhibitor and visitor feedback, this will be a focal point for all those working in recruitment, or simply looking for that next new role. Visitors will have face-to-face access to specialist recruiters from the construction sector, with discreet interview rooms allowing candidates to have onsite consultations. Skills - With an even larger emphasis on skills development, apprenticeships and training in the industry, new features include a live challenge featuring some of the world’s best in BIM digital construction; a new collaboration with the CITB (Construction Industry Training Board); and new show zones focused on skills and training.

Registration for UKCW London is now live (and free) through the new look website.

The London show is complemented by its sister event, UKCW Birmingham, which takes place at the NEC from October 1-3.

The NEC was the birthplace of UK Construction Week in 2015 and the trade show has grown to become the UK's largest built environment event. Details on the Birmingham programme of events and speakers will be announced in due course, but exhibition space is already filling up - enquire today for your business.

To find out more about both shows and to register for UKCW London for free.

This article was paid for by UKCW.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk