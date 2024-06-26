UNESCO recommends Stonehenge be put on danger list

A recommendation to put Stonehenge and Avesbury on the heritage danger list is contained in a report to UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee for its meeting next month in India.

The report reveals that National Highways and the UK government have proposed changes to the scheme to try and disguise the deep cutting through the Bronze Age landscape on the western side of the site. These include ‘cantilevered sides’ and another ‘green bridge’ adding £50m to the scheme costs. However, these do not appear to have addressed UNESCO’s concerns.

Also revealed in the report is the level of frustration with the UK government’s attitude towards its obligations under the World Heritage Convention. Also, with its failure to respect UNESCO’s request to pause all work to allow further discussion.

The Stonehenge Alliance, which is campaigning against the road building scheme, welcomed UNESCO’s recommendation. John Adams, chair of the Stonehenge Alliance, said: “This is a damming verdict on National Highways’ plans. Its minor tweaks have quite rightly cut no ice with UNESCO. You can put lipstick on a pig, but it is still a pig. Whichever way you look at it, this scheme will be hugely damaging and should be scrapped. The money should be spent instead on improving public transport links to and around the South West. That would be the best way of reducing pressure on the A303, while still retaining the view of the Stones for passing travellers.”

Tom Holland, president of the Stonehenge Alliance, added: “When in a hole, stop digging – and when the hole is one that has been dug by your political opponents, definitely stop digging. The new government will have the perfect opportunity to reverse a road scheme that is not only ludicrously expensive, but risks huge damage to the country’s international reputation. We hope that whoever comes to power next week will seize it.”

National Highways declined to comment and referred enquiries to the Department for Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS). DCMS said that it had noted UNESCO’s draft decision and would continue to work with the organisation to ensure that Stonehenge maintains its world class status.

