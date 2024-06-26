United Living wins Redbridge repairs

The London Borough of Redbridge has appointed United Living Property Services (ULPS) to carry out a major works programme at the Ray Lodge Estate in Woodford.

The works will include changing the pitched roofs to flat roofs for the four three-storey blocks and installing photovoltaic solar panels.

ULPS will also replace windows, repair balconies and remove asbestos.

The four blocks together consist of 182 flats and were built in the 1970s. This will be the first major works to be carried out on the fabric of the building in the last 20 years.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk