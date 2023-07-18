United Utilities gives Costain another two years

Costain’s contract extension has an option to be extended for a further three years and builds on an original five-year contract awarded in 2019.

The award extends into the next regulatory cycle of the water industry, asset management period eight (AMP8), which runs from 2025 to 2030.

Costain has provided management and maintenance service for United Utilities since 2019 at 96 water treatment sites and 575 wastewater treatment sites as well as pumping stations and service reservoirs across the northwest.

The MSP framework consists of both core and non-core work.

The core contract includes maintenance services of high-volume, short-duration activities to more than 900 sites covering repair, replacement and refurbishment of equipment such as pumps. The non-core contract is for larger capital projects such as the design and construction of remedial improvements to the Clough Bottom Impounding Reservoir in Lancashire and upgrades to the Audlem Wastewater Treatment Works in Cheshire.

Sam White, managing director of Costain’s natural resources division, said: “This is a strategically important contract for Costain. We’ve already delivered big improvements working together with United Utilities on the MSP framework, leveraging increased automation of data processing and insights to enhance our service delivery. I’m delighted that we’ll be continuing this relationship to help United Utilities ensure a sustainable, resilient and efficient service for its customers.”

