United Utilities names more consultants for AMP8

As it awaits Ofwat approval for its 2025-2030 spending proposals, United Utilities has chosen suppliers for its network modelling and specialist design and development frameworks.

Following a competitive tender process AtkinsRéalis, Jacobs, Stantec, Binnies, Mott MacDonald, RPS, and WSP have been appointed to deliver modelling support for water and wastewater infrastructure.

United Utilities has also appointed Aqua Consultants, GHD, Long O Donnell Associates, Metis Consultants, Ove Arup & Partners and Systra as its six specialist design development partners.

United Utilities provides water and wastewater services to seven million people in the northwest of England. It is proposing to invest £13.7bn in its network over the next five years.

Capital delivery director Jane Simpson said: “Our new network modelling partners will help us make informed decisions across operations and capital investment programmes by monitoring rivers, catchment land, and coastal infrastructure to see where we can improve our services and meet supply needs of the future.

“The specialist design development partners will design natural solutions provided by our engineering teams and partners. We’ll rely on their extensive design expertise to develop future-proof, nature-based innovation, including rainwater management interventions.

“These partners, along with those already appointed, will play an important role in helping to deliver our ambitious proposals.”

Back in July this year United Utilities named AtkinsRéalis, Mott MacDonald and Stantec as its design and development partners for AMP8. [See previous report here.]

It has also previously selected seven companies for project management, design, engineering and construction services for major projects: C2V (VolkerStevin/Jacobs), Costain, Jacobs, Murphy, Kier, Mott Macdonald Bentley and MWH Treatment.

Then there are 18 design and build contractors in a separate framework:

AE Yates, Barhale, Bethell, Eric Wright Civils, Forkers, Murphy, Network Plus, Sapphire, United Living and Ward & Burke will be working with United Utilities on projects to improve its network infrastructure.

Avove, BWGM (Binnies and WGM JV), Eric Wright Water, Ross-Shire, Glanua, Lagan Infrastructure, Mott MacDonald Bentley and Stonbury will be working on projects to improve process treatment facilities.

